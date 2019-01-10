Mother creates frowny face dolls to help kids express emotions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A local woman is hoping to make talking about feelings a little easier- and she’s helping families all over the world.
With a needle and thread, a pile of socks and a smile on her face, Rebecca Floyd patiently hand sews dolls.
On every single doll, Rebecca carefully adds a frown.
“Children are very willing and open to talk about your feelings if you ask," explained creator Rebecca Floyd, as she starts sewing eyes on a sock. “And I think frowny face dolls - if you bring out your sad doll, it helps. Sadness is one thing that we all have and you can’t escape it.”
Floyd made the first frowny face doll after a moment of sadness with her own son, and no tools to express those feelings.
“I was sitting around in my pajamas all day and gifts started coming in and they were all freakishly happy and I realized there was a need for a more empathetic kind of doll. And so I just grabbed a pair of socks. I was very bored. And made the first frowny face doll.”
It wasn’t long before people noticed the doll she made for her son.
“In restaurants and airports and school/preschool,” said Floyd. “So I started making them for friends. and then I started a website and one thing led to another.”
So much so, she found herself sewing in all her free time and launching a website. The customers came rolling in.
“I just hope it helps them open up their conversations with their parents if something is bothering them. Because they have real issues.”
And she’s having a little fun, expressing all that sadness. She has made celebrity frown face dolls as well. Check out her Instagram account. Can you tell who all those faces are without looking?
“I’ve heard from Ronan Farro,” laughed Floyd. “Whoopi Goldberg has reached out, George Stephanopoulos, Bo Derek, crazy, Mo Racca.”
She hopes the celebrities will help spread her message, that it’s okay to be sad- and to talk about it, too.
“Our social media - everyone’s editing their lives to be the happiest people on the planet and they’re only photographing sushi night,” said Floyd. “They’re not instagramming hot dog night ehen you can barely scrap together dinner.”
Encouraging people to put their filters and shields down and be okay feeling sad.
“I think it’s just something we all have and if we’re honest with our sadness as much as we are with our happy days, it’ll just be a better world for our children," said Floyd.
Floyd’s frowny face are now a full-time job. One she hopes makes a difference, one home at a time.
“Every single one is different,” said Floyd. “When you order them online, you can ask for different eye color, hair color, or custom dolls.”
They range in price from $25-$55 depending on how customized they are.
