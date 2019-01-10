Man wanted for armed robbery at Fredericksburg convenience store

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are looking for a man who robbed an Express Food Mart on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue at 11:36 p.m. after a man entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk fled to the store’s office and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a while male about 5-foot-6 with a slim build wearing a black hooded jacket and black Adidas athletic pants with three stripes on both pant legs.
A detective and Spotsylvania County K-9 officer were called in as part of the search.
This is the fourth armed robbery in Fredericksburg in a week, and police are investigating whether the crimes are related.
A reward is being offered for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at (540) 373-3122.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.