Man wanted for armed robbery at Fredericksburg convenience store
Fredericksburg police are looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 10, 2019 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 9:30 AM

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are looking for a man who robbed an Express Food Mart on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue at 11:36 p.m. after a man entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded money.

The clerk fled to the store’s office and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a while male about 5-foot-6 with a slim build wearing a black hooded jacket and black Adidas athletic pants with three stripes on both pant legs.

Fredericksburg police are looking for this man in connection with an armed robbery. ((Source: Fredericksburg police))

A detective and Spotsylvania County K-9 officer were called in as part of the search.

This is the fourth armed robbery in Fredericksburg in a week, and police are investigating whether the crimes are related.

A reward is being offered for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at (540) 373-3122.

