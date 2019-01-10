Man sentenced to 35 years for assaulting woman

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - One man has been sentenced to 35 years for charges he plead guilty to in September.
The charges stemmed from a 2017 incident that neighbors say left a 78-year-old woman beaten inside a burning home.
Wendyll Troy Brownie, 39, was indicted in Jan. 2018 on charges of rape, kidnapping, assault and arson after the woman was found beaten inside her home on North New Avenue.
On the morning of Oct. 20, 2017, firefighters responded to the house after a small fire was spotted outside the home and smoke coming from inside the house.
When firefighters entered the home, they discovered the woman and what appeared to be a crime scene.
The woman told police a cord was wrapped around her neck and she blacked out.
CORRECTION: A push alert for this story mistakenly reported the 78-year-old victim was killed in the assault.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.