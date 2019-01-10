Man robs Chesterfield gas station at knifepoint

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday night.
The robbery took place at the BP gas station located in the 13000 block of Genito Road at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Police say a man, armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded money. The clerk fled and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the register.
The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket with white interior, running shoes and a mask over his face.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
