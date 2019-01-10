Man robs Chesterfield gas station at knifepoint

Man robs Chesterfield gas station at knifepoint
The robbery took place Monday night at the BP gas station located in the 13000 block of Genito Road. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Tamia Mallory | January 10, 2019 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 5:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday night.

The robbery took place at the BP gas station located in the 13000 block of Genito Road at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Police say a man, armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded money. The clerk fled and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket with white interior, running shoes and a mask over his face.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.