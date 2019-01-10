'Help us wrap our arms around them:’ Community supports family of father killed in Wawa shooting

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -After a father of three, husband and soldier in the U.S. Army was shot and killed this week at a Wawa, friends and neighbors are raising money to help support his wife and children.
Friends say Robert Gooch IV was set to retire from the Army on Friday, and served several tours in Afghanistan. Through a GoFundMe page, they are hoping to ease the families burdens during a heartbreaking and shocking time.
George Thomas Buschmann, 34, of no permanent address, is charged with first-degree murder in the Tuesday night shooting that killed Gooch.
He’s also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed and transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order,
Buschmann is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday morning, and is due in court again in March.
NBC 12 discovered in video archives, that our team interviewed Gooch nearly six years ago. At the time, he was running a security company, and gave an on camera interview about the importance and benefits of home security.
Police said Gooch and the suspect did not know each other.
