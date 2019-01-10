Forecast: Cold and windy with a weekend snow on the way

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Cold temperatures return to close out the week with high temperatures below average, then we track potential for snow beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible, especially in the evening into the overnight hours. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper mid 30s. (Snow chance: 50% day increases to 60%+ after sunset). Any daytime accumulation looks light.
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with snow likely, some potential for wintry mix. Best time for accumulation comes in the morning/midday. Significant snow accumulation likely for Central Virginia with rain at the beach. Lows near 30, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation chance: 90%)
Snow forecast: 4-6″ in RVA but a high end potential of 10″. Low end forecast: Slushy 1″
MONDAY: Morning clouds, then Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s highs in the mid 30s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, high around 40.
