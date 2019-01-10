Ex-band teacher sentenced to 5 years for online sex crimes involving teen

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 32-year-old Prince Edward County man, who is a former Henrico middle school teacher, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor.
Jeffrey Michael Lazenby, 32, pleaded guilty last fall to nine counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.
In the plea hearing, Lazenby admitted to communicating with a minor, whom he met on an adult website.
“After moving their chats to Facebook Messenger, the minor revealed that she was actually a 16 year-old living in Pennsylvania,” the attorney general’s office said Thursday. “Lazenby acknowledged her age and regularly instructed her to perform sexual acts between March and May 2017.”
Lazenby is a former band teacher at Quioccasin Middle School in Henrico.
“Another dangerous predator is off our streets thanks to the hard work and collaboration between my team and local law enforcement,” said Attorney General Herring. “Those who take advantage of children in these disgusting ways must be brought to justice and my office and I will continue working to make sure men like this are placed behind bars.”
Lazenby, whose sentenced includes 85 years of suspended time, will be required to register as a sex offender.
