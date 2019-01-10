Dinwiddie boy fundraises for California wildfire victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Dinwiddie county boy has raised hundreds of dollars to help victims of the California wildfires.
Standing just over four feet tall, Allen Spain is going beyond his reach to care for others.
It all started back in 2016, when the seven-year-old saved his family from a Christmas tree fire.
The Ford Volunteer Fire Department had just stopped by his school to talk about fire prevention and their message stuck with Allen.
“At first my mom thought it [Allen’s screaming] was the TV,” Allen said. “But then she came out and said 'oh, it’s a real fire!”
The fire department made Allen an honorary junior fire fighter and his love of helping others blossomed.
It was only fitting that Allen would feel led to help victims of the California wildfires years later.
“I was watching TV and saw the fires,” Allen said.
The family participates in a Church bazaar every holiday season, and Allen thought it would be the perfect opportunity to fund raise.
“I knew my dad had an ice cream recipe so I asked him if we could sell it at the bazaar.”
The Spains gave $600-- many of them donations-- to a family they never met in California. Shortly after, they received a thank you text that Allen has been talking about ever since.
“It felt so good to know they got the money and have a house,” he smiled.
Alvin Langley, Chief of the volunteer fire department says Allen has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to serve as a fire fighter.
“That’s what we do fire prevention for, and to realize we had touched a young person... it goes a really long way,” Chief Langley said.
