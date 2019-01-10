Companies host Richmond job fairs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two companies are hosting job fairs in Richmond this month.
People Ready will host a recruitment event on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Office of Community Wealth Building Career Station at Southside Community Center. Open positions include maintenance tech, janitors, heavy equipment, general laborers, CDL A drivers, construction associates, machine operators, cooks and mechanical assemblers.
Baul Academy of Learning will host another job fair on Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Office of Community Wealth Building Career Station at Huguenot Community Center. There they will be looking to fill warehouse careers.
