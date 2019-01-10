Colonial Downs Group to donate $500,000 to Miles Jones Elementary

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond city councilmen Mike Jones and the Colonial Downs Group presented Miles Jones Elementary a $20,000 check to help ensure that the students will be gaining more learning opportunities.
The check comes as a symbol for the new relationship formed between school leaders and the soon to be open Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.
Over the next fives year’s of operation, Colonial Downs Group will be donating a total of $500,000.
School officials said the contributions will lead to better classrooms, better books and a better learning environment for students to excel in their future academic endeavors.
