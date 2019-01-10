Chesterfield arrest woman involved in gas station shooting

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting a man at a Chesterfield gas station.
Police were called around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 7 to the United Fuel gas station in the 2100 block of Willis Road for the report of a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield police obtained warrants for Jazmine N. Kersey, 27, on charges of malicious wounding, carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.
Police said they attempted to stop her vehicle on Wednesday when she led them on a brief pursuit. She was later taken into custody without incident.
Police said Kersey knew the victim, and she does not have a permanent address.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
