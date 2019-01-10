Armed robbery, abduction suspect wanted by RPD

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man reported being forced to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint in Richmond.
Police are looking for the suspect after being called to the 100 block of Erich Road around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
The victim reported walking to a nearby business when he was approached by a another man who displayed a gun and demanded money. The victim said he did not have any money on him and the suspect led him to two ATMs.
The suspect is described as being approximately 20 to 30 years old wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball cap, gray sweatshirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
