2 women charged with attacking a trans woman in restroom at NC bar

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD/CNN) - Two women are facing charges after they attacked a transgender woman in the restroom of a North Carolina bar.
Investigators said the confrontation happened last month at Milk Bar, one of Raleigh’s most popular nightlife venues.
“One of the older women, she proceeds to grab and hold and says do you have a [expletive] or a [expletive]? Her other friend started laughing," the alleged victim said in a 9-1-1 call the day after the incident. "To give you clarity, I’m a transgender female and was going to the bathroom to check hair and makeup.
“She pulls her shirt up and says, ‘Do you want to see my [expletive]?’ And she pressed me up against the wall with her bare chest."
The confrontation continued into the bar area where the bartender could see what was happening, according Raleigh police.
“She could see I was visibly uncomfortable. She asked the girls two times to stop. The girl didn’t stop at first, so she forcefully had to tell the girl to stop. She was like groping my back, my stomach. It was uncomfortable," alleged victim said.
Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Fowler and 38-year-old Amber Harrell face sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping charges.
The general manager of the bar declined to comment on the incident.
Copyright 2019 WTVD via CNN. All rights reserved.