Woman reports being stabbed by multiple people early Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman reported being attacked and stabbed by multiple assailants in Richmond early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Bethel Street just after 2:30 a.m.
The victim suffered minor cuts and said she had been assaulted by three to four suspect whom she did not know.
The woman was transported to the hospital and her wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
Police have not released any information about the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
