VSP responds to 2 crashes in the same location; 3 injured

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to two crashes at the same location Wednesday morning resulting in three injuries.
Officers responded to an initial call for a three-car crash at 8:07 a.m. on I-295 in Hanover near mile marker 39.
Once on scene, officers determined there were actually two crashes at the same location. Two people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
At least one lane of I-295 was blocked due to the crash.
While motorists were trying to avoid the initial crash, a separate four-car crash occurred. One person involved in that crash was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
As of 9:15 a.m., the cars involved had been moved to the shoulder and traffic was flowing normally.
