Shooting at Chesterfield Wawa leaves person fighting for life
January 8, 2019 at 8:06 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 9:39 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A person is fighting for their life after a shooting at a Wawa in Chesterfield .

Police were called to the report of a shooting at the gas station at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road around 7:13 p.m.

Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials also said it does not appear to be an active shooter situation. There is no word on a suspect.

The Wawa is located nearby Cosby High School and the Hampton Park neighborhood.

A Chesterfield Public Schools spokesperson said Cosby High School was not on lock down, but police did go to the school out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police or Crime Solvers.

