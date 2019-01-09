Rhino 5K male enhancement pills recalled

(KPLC) - Happy Together, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Rhino 5K capsules, according to the FDA.
The capsules could be tainted with sildenafil and Tadalafil, which renders them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established, said the FDA. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease, may be on medications that if taken with these products could lower blood pressure to dangerous levels that could be life-threatening.
FDA said the capsules are used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The product is sold nationwide through the internet.
Consumers who have purchased Rhino 5K are asked to stop use and properly discard of the product, FDA said. Happy Together, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
