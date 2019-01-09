Police search for man who robbed convenience store with knife

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who robbed Spencer’s convenience store with a knife on Tuesday night.
Officers said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at 4000 Kingsland Road.
A man, armed with a knife, went inside the store, jumped the counter and took money from the register before leaving.
Police described the man as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 with a small build. He was wearing two jackets, with the outer one being black with a hood, and the second one being black and zipped. He had a hood and the lower part of his face covered. He was also wearing blue jeans and black Asics tennis shoes with a white logo on the bottom of them.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
