Petersburg looking for elementary school ‘lunch buddies'

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg is asking for members of the community to volunteer as “lunch buddies” for elementary school students.
The school district is looking for churches, community groups, businesses and even college fraternities and sororities to join students at one of four elementary schools for lunch once a week or once a month.
Petersburgh Promise is looking for additional volunteers to talk with students while sharing a meal.
Volunteers will receive training and support during their time with students.
The schools involved are Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemon Elementary, Pleasants Lake Elementary and Walnut Hill Elementary.
Registration can be completed online.
