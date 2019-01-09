3 people killed in I-95 head-on crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Prince George County.
The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 about one mile north of Carson, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Virginia State Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 36.9 just before 2 p.m.
The driver of a Chevy Cruze was heading north on I-95 and veered across the median, hitting a Lincoln Navigator heading south.
Both drivers, as well as the passenger in the Lincoln, were pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 2:55 p.m., VDOT says traffic is being detoured off the interstate at Exit 37, with a 4-mile backup.
