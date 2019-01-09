Owl that flew into screened porch being treated by Richmond Wildlife Center

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A barred owl is on the mend at Richmond Wildlife Center after flying into a screened porch.
The center said the owl is sore and bruised, but did not sustain any broken bones.
It is being treated for ocular trauma and mild head trauma.
The wildlife center said barred owls can fly up to 40 mph and hunt by sound, but also possess excellent night vision.
A broad-winged hawk that suffered similar injuries after being hit by a car in December was treated by Richmond Wildlife Center and released into the wild last week.
