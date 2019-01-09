Owl that flew into screened porch being treated by Richmond Wildlife Center

Owl that flew into screened porch being treated by Richmond Wildlife Center
Richmond Wildlife Center took in this barred owl after it flew into a screen door.
By Brian Tynes | January 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 12:41 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A barred owl is on the mend at Richmond Wildlife Center after flying into a screened porch.

The center said the owl is sore and bruised, but did not sustain any broken bones.

It is being treated for ocular trauma and mild head trauma.

The wildlife center said barred owls can fly up to 40 mph and hunt by sound, but also possess excellent night vision.

A broad-winged hawk that suffered similar injuries after being hit by a car in December was treated by Richmond Wildlife Center and released into the wild last week.

This Barred Owl flew through a screen of a screened porch in Tarrington located in Midlothian. Owls have great night...

Posted by Richmond Wildlife Center on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.