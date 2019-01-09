Online shopping habits could hurt your ability to get a loan

(WWBT/WXIX) - We all know credit scores are important when it comes to getting loans credit cards, but that may change.
Banks are using other surprising pieces of data to make decisions over whether you should get a loan.
Research shows that your online shopping habits have a strong correlation to whether you will default, increasing the risks for lenders.
Those who shop on their smart phones are most likely to default than those who online shop on other devices. Additionally, Android users are twice as likely to default as iPhone users.
