News to know for Jan. 9: Wawa shooting suspect arrested; General Assembly back in session; border wall battle goes primetime

By Brian Tynes | January 9, 2019 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 7:05 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This cold morning portends some weekend weather that is expected to be even more unpleasant.

Shooting suspect arrested

A man was killed in a shooting at a Chesterfield Wawa on Tuesday and the suspect was captured early Wednesday morning after police from five jurisdictions were involved in a chase. The suspect’s vehicle was forced to stop by police after 45 minutes on the run. Law enforcement from Powhatan, Henrico, Hanover, Richmond and Chesterfield were all involved in the pursuit.

Police need your help identifying him. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
Assembly in session

The General Assembly session begins today and lawmakers are facing a push for increased education funding. An electronic sign on I-95 urges lawmakers to “Fund Our Schools.” Governor Ralph Northam has proposed increased funding and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been outspoken about Richmond schools needing more state support.

Education bridge brigade rallies lawmakers

‘Fear, not facts’

President Donald Trump gave his first Oval Office address Tuesday night urging Congress to provide funding for a border wall. The speech highlighted incidents of crime committed by people in the country illegally to support the wall. Democrats and fact-checkers said many claims the president made were misleading and obscure the truth about immigration and instead appealed to fear and emotion rather than well-reasoned logic.

Trump, Dems spar over border wall

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Rod Rosenstein expected to leave Department of Justice

Richmond food bank prepares for fallout from government shutdown

Supreme Court rejects delay of Virginia redistricting case

Proposal seeks to toughen Virginia’s “Move Over” law

Weather

The precursor to some weekend snow can be felt this morning in the form of a chilly wind. Keep up with the latest forecast on the snow here.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder Wednesday and snow expected this weekend

What day is it?

Wednesday, Jan. 9 – National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

