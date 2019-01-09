News to know for Jan. 9: Wawa shooting suspect arrested; General Assembly back in session; border wall battle goes primetime

View this post on Instagram

✨UPDATE✨ Adam and his sister Ava will need to be adopted together. Due to Ava being deaf, we find that her calm demeanor and the fact she does not seem stressed out about being deaf is largely due to her comfort and trust in her brother. They both know commands: sit, paw, lay down. Ava learned sign language while at the BARK behind bars program. They are both so smart and incredibly sweet and well mannered for pups. Their bond is unbreakable and we love that about them. Hopefully someone else will be just as charmed by them as we are. They are 8-9 month old pointer mixes. Help spread the word on this loving duo🐶🐶💕 #siblings #littermates #adoptdontshop #muttsofinstagram #rescuedog #shelterdog #love #bark #pointer #birddog