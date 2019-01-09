News to know for Jan. 9: Wawa shooting suspect arrested; General Assembly back in session; border wall battle goes primetime

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This cold morning portends some weekend weather that is expected to be even more unpleasant.
A man was killed in a shooting at a Chesterfield Wawa on Tuesday and the suspect was captured early Wednesday morning after police from five jurisdictions were involved in a chase. The suspect’s vehicle was forced to stop by police after 45 minutes on the run. Law enforcement from Powhatan, Henrico, Hanover, Richmond and Chesterfield were all involved in the pursuit.
The General Assembly session begins today and lawmakers are facing a push for increased education funding. An electronic sign on I-95 urges lawmakers to “Fund Our Schools.” Governor Ralph Northam has proposed increased funding and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been outspoken about Richmond schools needing more state support.
President Donald Trump gave his first Oval Office address Tuesday night urging Congress to provide funding for a border wall. The speech highlighted incidents of crime committed by people in the country illegally to support the wall. Democrats and fact-checkers said many claims the president made were misleading and obscure the truth about immigration and instead appealed to fear and emotion rather than well-reasoned logic.
The precursor to some weekend snow can be felt this morning in the form of a chilly wind. Keep up with the latest forecast on the snow here.
Wednesday, Jan. 9 – National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
