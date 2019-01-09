2 men suspected of assault by brick on New Year’s Day remain on the run

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for two men suspected of assaulting two other people with bricks early on New Year’s Day in the Fan.
Police say Wagdy M. Zekri, 20, and Wael M. Zekri, 21, both of Henrico, are connected to the assault that took place around 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue.
Police say when they arrived to the scene they found two people who had been assaulted, as well as broken glass from a door at a house on Floyd Avenue.
Wagdy Zekri is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and assault by mob. Wael Zekri is wanted on a charge of assault by mob.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000
