Mario Batali won’t face charges for alleged sexual assault

(CNN) – The New York Police Department has closed two sexual assault investigations into celebrity chef Mario Batali without filing charges, a police official said Tuesday.
Two women claimed Batali sexually assaulted them at restaurants more than a decade ago.
But an NYPD official said only one of the cases was within the statute of limitations, and police could not find probable cause in either of the two cases to file charges.
Batali has denied sexually assaulting anyone, but has admitted to what he called “deeply inappropriate” behavior.
The allegations led to Batali losing his job on the ABC series “The Chew,” and products bearing his name were pulled from several retailers.
He also stepped away from day-to-day operations of his businesses.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.