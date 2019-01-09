Margot Robbie to star in live-action Barbie film

(CNN) – Mattel has found its new Barbie – and she’s going to be live-action.
The maker of the iconic doll is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to officially bring Barbie to the big screen.
Actress Margot Robbie will co-produce and star in the film.
Robbie is best known for playing Harley Quinn in the comic book movie “Suicide Squad.”
She also received critical praise and an Academy Award nomination for her turn as infamous figure skater Tonya Harding in the film “I, Tonya.”
No details on the possible storyline of the Barbie feature have been released, nor has the expected release date.
The studio hasn’t even released an official title.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.