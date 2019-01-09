Man shot, killed at Chesterfield Wawa; suspect at large

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police said one man is dead after being shot multiple times at a Wawa in Chesterfield. Police still have not caught the person responsible.
Police were called to the report of a shooting at the gas station at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road around 7:13 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Officials also said it does not appear to be an active shooter situation and do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The gunman is described by officials as a white male, approximately 30-45 years old, wearing a white shirt and jeans. The vehicle is described as a silver or gray colored four-door car with a sunroof.
The Wawa is located nearby Cosby High School and the Hampton Park neighborhood.
A Chesterfield Public Schools spokesperson said Cosby High School was not on lock down, but police did go to the school out of an abundance of caution.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
