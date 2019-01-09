Man injured in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 9, 2019 at 5:30 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 5:30 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting late Tuesday night.

Richmond police were called to the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 11:44 p.m. for random gunfire.

When police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

