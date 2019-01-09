Man injured in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting late Tuesday night.
Richmond police were called to the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 11:44 p.m. for random gunfire.
When police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
