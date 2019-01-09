Man charged with murder in Wawa shooting

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Chesterfield man at a Wawa in Chesterfield has been charged with murder following his arrest early Wednesday morning.
George Thomas Buschmann, 34, of no permanent address, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed and transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order.
He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday morning.
Court documents show Buschmann was found guilty of a violating a protective order in 2017.
At 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Wawa at Otterdale Road and Hull Street Road for a reported shooting. A victim, identified as Robert S. Gooch, IV, 34, of Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Police said the victim and the suspect did not know each other.
Police are investigating a motive for the shooting.
Chesterfield police said Buschmann led them on a 45-minute pursuit that ended about 3 a.m. at I-295 and Route 301.
Law enforcement from five jurisdictions were involved in tracking the suspect.
The chase began around 2 a.m. when a Powhatan officer tried to stop a vehicle near Westchester Commons. The driver fled and police from Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and Hanover all joined in the pursuit. The chase ended when police forced the suspect’s vehicle to come to a stop.
Police said Gooch tried to get inside and ask for help after being shot. A witness inside the Wawa said that a young girl, who was the victim’s daughter, came inside screaming for help when her father was shot.
Friends confirmed that Gooch had served several tours in Afghanistan and was set to retire soon.
The Wawa is located nearby Cosby High School and the Hampton Park neighborhood.
A Chesterfield Public Schools spokesperson said Cosby High School was not on lock down, but police did go to the school out of an abundance of caution.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
