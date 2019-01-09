Local food bank prepared for government shutdown woes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The effects of the government shutdown could soon be felt in the kitchen cabinets and refrigerators of families receiving food stamps, as families could run out of the federally funded food vouchers.
Virginia-based food bank Feed More is ready to step in, should families find themselves in dire straits.
The food bank turns about 2-million pounds of food per-month.
CEO Douglas Pick said that more than half of Feed More clients also utilize federal nutrition assistance programs, like food stamps.
Recipients may have to turn to local food banks should the government shutdown stretch into February, but Pick says Feed More is ready to do it’s part.
“Our ability to handle a surge will certainly be challenging, but no doubt we can do it,” he said.
There is a chance that some of the organization’s stock could also be affected as they are partially government funded, but Pick says those supplies have not been affected as of yet.
Throughout the year, Feed More prepares fresh meals and other food packages to local families in 29 counties and 5 cities, all the way down to the North Carolina border.
With their large food network and work force comprised of staff and even more volunteers, Pick says Feed More will be ready for any worst case scenario.
“It’s our job to look after the community,” he said.
If you would like to help contribute to Feed More by donating your time or money, you can find more info on their website at FeedMore.org.
