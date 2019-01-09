Gun-toting robber wearing ski mask, compression leggings flees bank with cash

The gunman entered the bank around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.
January 9, 2019

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department is searching for a person who robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the United Bank at 1304 Central Park Boulevard at 10:10 a.m. displaying a firearm and demanding money.

He’s described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, basketball shorts with compression leggings underneath, gloves, ski-mask and sunglasses. He’s 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chewning at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip”

