‘Found your fish’: Man admits to eating woman’s pet fish

The victim says on Oct. 21, 2016, she had allowed her ex-boyfriend and some of his friends stay in her dorm for the LSU vs. Ole Miss game. She says they all participated in tailgating events that weekend. The victim goes on to say when she returned to her room on Oct. 22, she let one of the men, identified as Maxwell Taffin, 22, of Rumson, New Jersey, collect some belongings from her room. At that time, he reportedly told her, “Oh, by the way, check your fish tank," before running out of the room.