Forecast: Cooler and Breezy with weekend snow likely

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Say goodbye to warm weather for a while. Temperatures will be colder today (but still above average) with a colder pattern building toward the weekend. The threat of snow is high for this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible, especially in the evening into the overnight hours. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper mid 30s. (Snow chance: 50% day increases to 60%+ after sunset)
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with snow likely, some potential for wintry mix. Best time for accumulation comes in the morning. Significant snow accumulation likely for Central Virginia with rain at the beach. Lows near 30, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s highs in the mid 30s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, high around 40.
