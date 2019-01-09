Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Being young is tough, especially if you come from a single-parent home.
That’s where Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers step in to help, but no they’re in need of Big Brother volunteers.
Justin Madison has been a Big Brother for three years
"I just really like kids and I like hanging with kids, and I wanted to give back and this seemed like a good way to accomplish both of those things,” said Madison.
After an interview process and a background check, Madison was paired up with Omar
"Every now and then we'll go to a movie, play video games, go to the library if he's got a project due at school,” said Madison.
Madison said that the kids - referred to as Littles - become almost like family
“I get to see and experience a little bit of different culture, his family is Egyptian and Muslim, and I get to learn a little about that. I get to experience what it's like to grow up as part of their family, because you do get close with the family and not just the little,” said Madison.
Most kids in this program come from a broken home, and need a positive influence in their lives.
“There is absolutely always a need, especially for Big Brothers…There's a list of 100 kid long waiting list of boys that need mentors. There's absolutely a Little out there that you can help,” said Madison.
The interview process makes sure that you are paired up with a Little who shares your interests.
“I play hockey, Omar loves hockey. That's one of the reasons they matched us up. He likes science and math, I'm an engineer,” said Madison.
And getting to know your Little isn't as hard as it sounds
“The key is to do something that you both enjoy and it'll open up naturally,” said Madison.
