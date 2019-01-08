Virginia Union’s Joe Taylor elected to College Football Hall of Fame

During his coaching career, Taylor led Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M, compiling 233 wins at the schools. After a year at Howard, Taylor took over the Panther football program in 1984 and posted a 60-19-3 record from 1984-1991. He made the move to the Pirates in 1992, where he remained through 2007 and departed with a record of 136-49-1. His coaching career wrapped up at Florida A&M in 2012, before he moved to the administrative side to become Virginia Unions athletics director.