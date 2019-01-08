Virginia Union’s Joe Taylor elected to College Football Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Union director of athletics Joe Taylor has been elected to the National College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.
During his coaching career, Taylor led Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M, compiling 233 wins at the schools. After a year at Howard, Taylor took over the Panther football program in 1984 and posted a 60-19-3 record from 1984-1991. He made the move to the Pirates in 1992, where he remained through 2007 and departed with a record of 136-49-1. His coaching career wrapped up at Florida A&M in 2012, before he moved to the administrative side to become Virginia Unions athletics director.
Taylor’s teams won ten conference championships and made ten postseason appearances.
Taylor is one of two coaches to be elected into the Hall in the Class of 2019, joining Dennis Erickson.
The National College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is December 10 in New York City.
