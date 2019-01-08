Virginia National Guard headquarters' new name honors D-Day veteran

SANDSTON, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard headquarters was dedicated and named on Tuesday after World War II veteran Sgt. Robert John “Bob” Slaughter.
Construction started on the building in August 2016 and was completed in May 2018. The facility is 102,000 square feet and cost about $30 million to build.
Slaughter, a Roanoke native, enlisted in the National Guard when he was 15 years old.
Slaughter was discharged in 1945, making it out of D-Day unscathed, at least physically.
“He was just always upset that some of his comrades died and maybe he was trying to make it up to them,” said Mary Henderson, Slaughter’s sister.
Slaughter became the driving force behind the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia, which honors the 19 men from the county who died that day.
Slaughter was a squad leader with the Virginia National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 116th Regiment, 29th Infantry Division at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, during the D-Day invasion June 6, 1944.
"He wanted people to understand. He felt like people had forgotten about it, weren’t learning about it. He wanted them to understand how important it was,” said Bob Slaughter Jr., Slaughter’s son.
Slaughter’s family sat surrounded by those wishing to honor his memory.
“It’s very hard to describe, I’m very proud of him,” said Henderson.
Slaughter’s family plans to donate some of his belongings from the war to be displayed inside the building for the next year.
Slaughter died in 2012 at the age of 87.
