The US spends twice as much on health care than other developed countries, study says

(CNN) - People in the US spend twice as much on health care as their peers.
That's according to a new analysis by John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The study found it's not because Americans use more medical services than their peers in developed nations.
Instead, it's because of a combination of factors.
"In spite of all the efforts in the US to control health spending over the past 25 years, the story remains the same," said lead author Gerard Anderson, a Johns Hopkins professor. "The US remains the most expensive because of the prices the US pays for health services."
Drugs cost more in the US. Doctors and nurses are paid better, and hospital administration and medical services have higher price tags.
But, according to the report, Americans have less access to doctors, nurses and hospital beds, despite paying higher prices.
There are only 2.6 practicing doctors per 1,000 people in the US.
The high cost of drugs is expected to be a focus of both congress and the Trump administration this year.
