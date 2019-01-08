Suspects arrested after selling fake jewelry outside of Stafford Wawa

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Two suspects were arrested on Thursday by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after selling fake jewelry from their vehicle in a Wawa parking lot.
On Jan. 3 at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies observed a male and female selling jewelry from their vehicle at the Wawa located at 9 South Gateway Drive.
Deputies observed the suspects selling two rings and a chain to gas station patrons, before exiting the parking lot.
Deputies followed the vehicle along Warrenton Road and conducted a traffic stop. A 5-year-old child was found in the backseat who was not secured in a car seat or wearing a seat belt.
The driver was identified as Bobi Mardias, 27, of Lehigh Acres, Florida and the passenger as Tamara Calin, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Mardias admitted to selling fake jewelry, before several fake jewelry items were uncovered in the vehicle. Items included gold rings, chains and fake Rolex watches.
Mardias also did not have a valid driver’s license.
The two suspects were then detained after deputies observed them attempting to stuff money in the child’s dress.
Stafford deputies urge residents to remain vigilant and only buy jewelry from reputable businesses.
Anyone who observed people attempting to sell fake jewelry items is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.