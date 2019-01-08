RRHA works to restore heat to Richmond apartments

By Tamia Mallory | January 8, 2019 at 4:13 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 4:14 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to restore heat to apartments affected by boiler-related issues.

Boilers are responsible for supplying heat to several apartments. Boilers may require significant repairs or replacements.

As of Friday, Jan. 4, 38 area apartments are experiencing a loss of heat. An additional 79 apartments are experiencing a partial loss of heat.

RRHA’s first priority is restoring the apartment’s temperature to 68 degrees as mandated by Virginia law.

