Riggleman donates paycheck to volunteer fire department

WASHINGTON (WCAV) - Congressman Denver Riggleman, the Republican representing Virginia's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House, says he will not accept a paycheck during the ongoing government shutdown.
Instead, he will donate his paycheck to the Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department in Charlotte County.
According to a tweet, Riggleman says the fire department was devastated by Hurricane Michael, but the community came together following the natural disaster.
Monday was day 17 of the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government, which has impacted various agencies, including the National Park Service, the Transportation Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Smithsonian museums among many others.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed during the shutdown and others have been working without pay.
