Richmond woman spreads kindness across the world with special signs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For Gini Bonnell, it all started with a whiteboard, a marker and a message that focused on two words, “Be kind.”
“I believe kindness is a choice," said creator of “Be Kind,” Gini Bonnell.
The signs are a way for Bonnell to get her message out to the world on how to cope with any negativity the world has to offer.
“I was just getting very concerned with all the negativity that was surrounding us," said Bonnell.
So, Bonnell decided to plant a sign in her front yard with a message saying, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
Little did she know, that seed would blossom into something much bigger down the road.
“I started noticing as people were going by they were honking their horns and waving and I thought, ‘hmmmm,’” said Bonnell.
From there, the “Be kind” movement was started.
“It’s all word of mouth, friends telling friends, strangers telling strangers,” said Bonnell.
She calls her friends who help her pass them out, angels.
The best part, she does this all out the kindness of her heart - everything is totally free. Each sign is made with love, as she believes kind words or gestures have the power to change someone’s day.
“It’s the golden rule, it’s so simple and so powerful," said Bonnell.
The “Be Kind” signs hanging in schools, businesses and people’s yards serve as a daily reminder to do the right thing.
“Everybody has a story to tell. Everybody has something going on," said Bonnell. “Forget about yourself, and think about the other person and be kind.”
Bonnell said if the sign can touch just one heart, then its purpose has been served.
I’m not an artist, I can barely draw a straight line," said Bonnell. “But I knew in my heart that I wanted to do something.”
Even though you can find hundreds of signs hanging up across the country. Bonnell wants you to make your sign of kindness to continue the movement.
