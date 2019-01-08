Police identify 2 dead in multi-vehicle crash that shut down Route 58

BRUNSWICK, VA (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash killed two people and shut down part of Route 58 for several hours on Monday.
State police say the crash occurred at Lawrenceville Plank Road at 8:19 a.m.
According to investigators, Elizabeth Garcia, 38, was driving west on Route 58 when she lost control and ran off the road, across the median. Garcia hit several vehicles head-on.
One of the vehicles hit burst into flames, killed the driver, Santee Jarrell, Sr. The passenger, Thomas Jarrell, was taken to VCU hospital where he later died.
Several other drivers were injured in the crash, including Garcia.
Garcia has been charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control, giving false police report and operating with no license. She’s currently being held without bond at Meherrian River Regional Jail.
