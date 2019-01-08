Northam proposes to dedicate funding to improve I-81

(WDBJ) - Gov. Ralph Northam announced a bipartisan proposal to fund improvements to Interstate 81 through the use of tolls Tuesday morning.
The legislative proposal plans to fund $2.2 billion in improvements to I-81.
The proposal was made after a year-long study by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
The initial draft would establish toll booths and give commuters the opportunity to purchase annual passes for unlimited passes through I-81 for a fixed yearly fee. All revenue would go toward the road's improvement.
“I am committed to working with legislators on both sides of the aisle to establish a dedicated funding source that will support the critical improvements that Interstate 81 needs to move goods and people around the Commonwealth,” Governor Northam said.
