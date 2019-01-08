News to Know Jan. 8: Driver charged in overnight crash, Trump to give prime-time address, Richmond message to be kind spreads across country

News to Know Jan. 8
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 8, 2019 at 6:34 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 7:06 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get outside and enjoy the weather today! These temps and conditions rarely happen this time of year. Full forecast.

Morning Commute

Should be smooth sailing this morning, but that wasn’t the case overnight.

A tractor-trailer crash closed some lanes of I-95 in Henrico. The driver was not injured, but he will face charges.

(Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12)

Live traffic tracking here.

What’s Happening?

President Trump is taking is case to build a wall at the US-Mexico border to a prime-time audience.

The administration is also talking about the idea of declaring a national emergency to move forward on the wall without Congress approving the $5.6 billion needed.

Trump to make first Oval Office address, pitch border wall to nation

All of this as the partial government shutdown continues, now the third-longest on record.

Keep Up With Your Kids

That’s what Henrico Public Schools is hoping to help you do tonight.

As part of its family-learning series, you can learn social media tips and tricks to help navigate secret apps. The goal is to keep our kids safe and combat cyberbullying.

Make sure you register ahead of time.

Tipster Trend

Investigators in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights say they’re putting a dent on crime, in part because more people are coming forward with tips. And we can all get on board with that!

Hundreds of tipsters help Chesterfield, Colonial Heights police crack cases

The goal is to keep this trend going. Crime Solvers said they’re stepping up their interaction with the public by taking to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to meet the people where they are.

Wintry Weekend

It’s coming.

A round of wintry weather with a mix of snow and/or rain is threatening to arrive in central Virginia Saturday and Sunday.

The First Alert Weather team has everything you need to know:

Snow, potentially mixed with rain, appears likely this weekend

Be Kind

A Richmond woman’s simple message is spreading across the country.

"Be Kind"

It’s cost nothing to be nice to someone. See how Gini Bonnell #BeKind message is making its way across the world. >>> https://bit.ly/2SOG6rO

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, January 7, 2019

Gini Bonnell believes kindness is a choice, and makes free signs to share it – and we are in love!

If the message touches one person - or dog - Gini’s job is done. Now go out and be kind!

Get all your top local and national headlines here.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.