News to Know Jan. 8: Driver charged in overnight crash, Trump to give prime-time address, Richmond message to be kind spreads across country

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get outside and enjoy the weather today! These temps and conditions rarely happen this time of year. Full forecast.
Should be smooth sailing this morning, but that wasn’t the case overnight.
A tractor-trailer crash closed some lanes of I-95 in Henrico. The driver was not injured, but he will face charges.
President Trump is taking is case to build a wall at the US-Mexico border to a prime-time audience.
The administration is also talking about the idea of declaring a national emergency to move forward on the wall without Congress approving the $5.6 billion needed.
All of this as the partial government shutdown continues, now the third-longest on record.
That’s what Henrico Public Schools is hoping to help you do tonight.
As part of its family-learning series, you can learn social media tips and tricks to help navigate secret apps. The goal is to keep our kids safe and combat cyberbullying.
Investigators in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights say they’re putting a dent on crime, in part because more people are coming forward with tips. And we can all get on board with that!
The goal is to keep this trend going. Crime Solvers said they’re stepping up their interaction with the public by taking to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to meet the people where they are.
A round of wintry weather with a mix of snow and/or rain is threatening to arrive in central Virginia Saturday and Sunday.
The First Alert Weather team has everything you need to know:
A Richmond woman’s simple message is spreading across the country.
Gini Bonnell believes kindness is a choice, and makes free signs to share it – and we are in love!
If the message touches one person - or dog - Gini’s job is done. Now go out and be kind!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.