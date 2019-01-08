Man fighting for life after shooting at Chesterfield gas station

January 7, 2019 at 7:56 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 9:21 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigating after a shooting left a man fighting for his life.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the United Fuel gas station in the 2100 block of Willis Road for the report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

