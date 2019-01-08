Man fighting for life after shooting at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigating after a shooting left a man fighting for his life.
Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the United Fuel gas station in the 2100 block of Willis Road for the report of a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
