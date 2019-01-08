I-95 reopens in Henrico after overnight tractor-trailer crash

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - All lanes were back open before morning rush hour traffic following a tractor-trailer crash overnight.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the I-295 split, just before the Sliding Hill exit around 1:30 a.m.
The left and center lanes were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene. All lanes have since reopened.
Police say the driver was not injured in the crash. It’s unknown if he will face any charges.
