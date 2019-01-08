‘It’s an amazing mission’: Organization in need of volunteer drivers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -For almost 20 years, volunteers with the Shepherd’s Center in Chesterfield have worked to ensure adults 60 and older can safely get to medical appointments, the pharmacy, grocery store and other locations in chesterfield, Colonial heights, Chester and Hopewell.
“They’re getting to stay home longer because we are helping them remain independent," explain Pam Crandol, who has been volunteering since 2004."If they didn’t get to the doctors to see their physicians, they would end up on the hospital or nursing facility."
This year the organization is facing the challenge of losing volunteers. Executive Director Susan McCammon says some drivers are retiring from volunteering, and others are not able to return to driving due to medical issues.
“If someone can spare a couple hours or week, it’s just an amazing mission--and the generation we’re serving now is the greatest generation. They are so amazing and grateful,” McCammon explained.
The 83 drivers they once had, has dropped down to about 60. The organizations serves more than 600 people ages 60 and over, so it is becoming a challenge to ensure transportation for all enrolled in the program.
“We try to get everybody’s availability and layer it--and keep the bathtub full of drivers based on their availability. When one of that shifts and something happens to that critical mass, you need help, and we need help,” she said.
McCammon says in 2018, drivers logged more than 40,000 miles in their own cars, using their own money to pay for gas.
“It’s a mission from the heart,” said McCammon.
The organization also provides minor home repair service called “HandyHands." In 2018, they made 112 minor home repair visits to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes. The Shepherd’s Center was also able to offer 75 educational classes resulting in 384 low-cost class registrations and provided 1,400 low cost lunches to those attending our Luncheon Forum.
Pam Crandol began volunteering with the organization while still working as an educator with Chesterfield County Public Schools. After she retired, she started volunteering close to full time, working as a driver, as well as helping with the organizations Adventures in Learning program which allows other seniors to continue to engage their minds and stay actively engaged in their communities.
“People are so happy to see us. Because they’re home so much, they don’t get out,” explained Crandol. “They’re so happy to see a face, so happy to see someone that’s glad to take them somewhere and do something for them, it makes their day.”
Maggie Twilley, is one of the people who says her day is made when someone arrives to pick her up. Twilley has a deep connection the program she now utilizes. She was among the founding board, and though she doesn’t volunteer to drive, through the years, she has volunteered with other programs in the organization.
“The more drivers they have, the more people they can help--it’s deeply appreciated,” said Twilley.
If you are interested in volunteering, (804) 706-6689 and talk with the staff about the opportunities.
