Hundreds of tipsters help Chesterfield, Colonial Heights police crack cases

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Investigators in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights say they’re putting a dent on crime, in part because more people are coming forward with tips. Last year, some 130 crimes were solved and 60 suspects arrested because the public came forward with tips. Many of those tipsters are taking advantage of technology to help fight crime.
Detectives say it’s all about making sure you know your identity is safe when you report a crime - a little extra cash doesn’t hurt either.
It's safe to say, no one likes seeing a crime scene in their own neighborhood.
"No matter how good we feel we are as a police organization here in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, we can’t do our jobs without the help of the community,” said Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Detective Elwood Baldwin.
In almost every case, there's either an eyewitness or someone who knows what the suspect did.
The saying goes “if you do the crime, you do the time,” but how can that happen if those who see something wont say something?
"If they talk or give information to the police, they’re a snitch…There’s always going to be that stigma or that issue to try to overcome,” Baldwin said.
It’s been a years-long battle to overcome that method of thinking, but police have been working hard to send this message to tipsters.
"In turn, they're helping keep their community safe by doing this,” Baldwin said.
It appears to be working in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.
"They have helped the Chesterfield and Colonial Heights police departments solve over 130 cases and arrest over 60 suspects,” Chesterfield Police Cpl. Chris Rizzuti said.
Many of those tipsters turned to the fairly new P3 Tips App where you can notify police without having to speak with anyone. That led to 350 tips in 2018.
"Almost a tip a day when you look at it,” Baldwin said.
Cold, hard cash is helping sweeten the cooperation. Crime Solvers just announced $10,500 was approved in cash rewards.
Because of people doing the right thing, investigators recovered $6,000 in stolen and missing property .
"Without their help, Crime Solvers doesn't exist,” Baldwin added.
The goal is to keep this trend going. Crime Solvers said they’re stepping up their interaction with the public by taking to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram to meet the people where they are.
