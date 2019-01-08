Historic John Nash building demolished in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The demolition of a centuries-old piece of history in Petersburg began Tuesday.
The John Nash Building stood at the heart of Old Towne since 1811, but in recent decades - time has taken its toll.
The surrounding area has been forced to close several times due to crumbling bricks. Eventually, city inspectors decided it was a safety hazard.
Once an opera house, the building on Bank Street became Cut Rate Furniture in the 1940s.
Carolyn Tench Carter, a relative of a former owner, remembers a small part of the John Nash building that had ties to the Civil War, during which it survived a direct hit from a cannonball.
“Our family always knew it was a cannonball. I think the whole city new...it’s the thing that made it interesting to people who didn’t know about the history, about the furniture store...it was the cannonball.”
