Henrico schools workshop promises to help parents navigate social media, secret apps

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Are you smarter than your child’s smart phone? Henrico County Public Schools is working to make sure you are.
The district is holding an event Tuesday that promises to give parents social media tips and tricks to help them navigate secret apps. The hope is to make children safe and combat cyberbullying.
Workshop Details:
- When: Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Glen Allen Library
- Call 804-652-3787 to Register
The workshop part of the school system’s family-learning series. The county’s Department of Family and Community Engagement hosts them every six weeks.
The director of the program says no matter how much a parent trusts their child, there is something to gain from this meeting.
“I would always say to a parent, ‘I don’t need to know. My child is good. They undnerstand,'" said Pam Bell, Director of Family and Community Engagement "As someone who has worked in child care for 25 years, I’d never say what my child won’t do, or what an adult won’t do.”’
To register, parents, guardians and teachers should call 804-652-3787.
